Bruce Gaston: Waived/injured by Lions
Gaston (undisclosed) was waived/injured by the Lions on Monday, ESPN's Michael Rothstein reports.
It isn't clear what Gaston is dealing with. He'll likely revert to injured reserve if he clears waivers.
