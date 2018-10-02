Bruce Hector: Waived by Eagles
The Eagles waived Hector on Tuesday, Adam Caplan of SiriusXM Radio reports.
Hector signed with the Eagles as an undrafted free agent this offseason and appeared in four games, failing to accumulate a tackle. The rookie defensive tackle logged just six defensive snaps during Sunday's game against the Titans.
