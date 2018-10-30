Bruce Hector: Waived by Philadelphia
Hector was placed on waivers by the Eagles on Tuesday, Adam Caplan of SiriusXM Radio reports.
To make room for Golden Tate on the active roster, Hector was let go by the Eagles for the second time this month. If he passes through waivers, Philadelphia may have interest in signing him to their practice squad.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Montgomery trade a boost for Jones
The Ravens made a surprise move, trading for Ty Montgomery, does it have any impact in Fantasy?...
-
Week 9 Cut List
Sometimes it's hard to let go. And other times, it's not. Our Cut List shows you which players...
-
Tate to Eagles: Who benefits?
Golden Tate is a Philadelphia Eagle. Who benefits from this deal in Fantasy?
-
Week 9 Trade Values Chart
The NFL trade deadline has spawned fresh Fantasy Football values for Demaryius Thomas, Golden...
-
Trade Reaction: Thomas, Sutton both win
The Texans' move to acquire the veteran receiver will have big reverberations for Fantasy players....
-
Streaming options for Week 9
Fitzmagic is back, and the QB is the top streamer for Week 9.