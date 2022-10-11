The Seahawks signed Irvin to their practice squad Tuesday, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.
Irvin is slated to join Seattle's practice squad following a seven-tackle campaign in 2021 with Chicago. The veteran linebacker was drafted by the Seahawks in the first round in 2012, and he's since played for the Raiders, Falcons, Panthers, Seahawks (2020) and Bears. With fellow linebackers Alton Robinson (knee), Darryl Johnson (ankle), Jon Rhattigan (knee), Ben Burr-Kirven (knee) and Tyreke Smith (hip) all nursing injuries, Irvin could find himself suiting up for his former team sooner rather than later.