Irvin was released by the Raiders on Saturday, Vic Tafur of The Athletic reports.

Irvin had three sacks -- but only six total tackles -- through the first six games of the season, and didn't register a defensive statistic the last two weeks. The 31-year-old bottomed out by playing only nine defensive snaps in Thursday's 34-3 loss to the 49ers. Irvin was the subject of trade rumors prior to Tuesday's deadline, and the Raiders opted to move on after failing to find a trade partner. The veteran defensive end will have to go unclaimed on waivers before becoming a true free agent.

