Miller is being suspended six games for violation of the NFL's policy on performance-enhancing drugs, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

The 33-year-old fullback is currently residing on the Jaguars' practice squad, but he'll now be unavailable for at least a month and a half given this latest update. Miller had appeared in the Jaguars' first seven games of the season before being bumped from the active roster Oct. 30, collecting an average of eight offensive snaps per contest.