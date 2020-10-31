The Jaguars released Miller on Friday, per the NFL's official transaction log.
The 33-year-old fullback returned to the league this season after a four-year hiatus, and he suited up in seven straight games before the Jaguars' bye week. He didn't receive a carry, but he caught his lone target for two yards. Miller could seek another team or secure a practice squad deal.
