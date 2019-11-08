Play

The Panthers waived Cox on Friday, Max Henson of the team's official site reports.

Cox was waived to make room for Cole Luke on the 53-man roster. The third-year pro appeared in just one game for the Panthers this season, Week 9 versus the Titans, during which he played 11 snaps on defense and recorded two tackles (one solo).

