Bryan Edwards: Breaks foot, will miss Combine

Edwards will not participate in the NFL Combine next week after reportedly breaking his foot.

The news comes by way of Edwards' personal Twitter account, halting momentum on the 21-year-old's fast-rising draft stock. It's unclear what foot Edwards broke, or how severe the break might be, but given when the injury occurred, it's possible the senior could still participate in South Carolina's pro day. Edwards missed the final two games of his collegiate career with a knee injury, but otherwise was a reliable force, never missing a game in his previous three collegiate seasons. While he never totaled over 1,000 receiving yards in a given campaign, he was still regarded as one of the premiere wide receivers in the SEC and would have been a lock to be selected no later than Day 2 of the 2020 NFL Draft had the injury not occurred.