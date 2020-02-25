Bryan Edwards: Facing lengthy recovery

Edwards (foot) is facing a recovery timeline of 8-to-12 weeks, Joe Buscaglia of The Athletic reports.

Edwards may be ready to run at some point in late April or May, but he's unlikely to practice any sooner than training camp. The 21-year-old suffered a broken foot earlier this month while he was training for the scouting combine, so he won't be able to do pre-draft athletic testing. Edwards still has a shot to be a Day 2 pick, following a college career in which he produced 590 or more receiving yards in each of four seasons at South Carolina. He never went above 846 yards or seven touchdowns in any campaign, as the Gamecocks reached 2,800 team passing yards in just one of his four seasons. Furthermore, Edwards faced solid competition for targets, overlapping with 2018 first-round pick Hayden Hurst and 2019 second-round selection Deebo Samuel.