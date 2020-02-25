Bryan Edwards: Facing lengthy recovery
Edwards (foot) is facing a recovery timeline of 8-to-12 weeks, Joe Buscaglia of The Athletic reports.
Edwards may be ready to run at some point in late April or May, but he's unlikely to practice any sooner than training camp. The 21-year-old suffered a broken foot earlier this month while he was training for the scouting combine, so he won't be able to do pre-draft athletic testing. Edwards still has a shot to be a Day 2 pick, following a college career in which he produced 590 or more receiving yards in each of four seasons at South Carolina. He never went above 846 yards or seven touchdowns in any campaign, as the Gamecocks reached 2,800 team passing yards in just one of his four seasons. Furthermore, Edwards faced solid competition for targets, overlapping with 2018 first-round pick Hayden Hurst and 2019 second-round selection Deebo Samuel.
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Justin Herbert Prospect Profile
Justin Herbert is ranked as the No. 3 quarterback prospect by our draft team. What type of...
-
Tua Tagovailoa Prospect Profile
Tua Tagovailoa is ranked as the No. 2 quarterback prospect by our draft team. What type of...
-
Jacob Eason Prospect Profile
Jacob Eason is ranked as the No. 5 quarterback prospect by our draft team. What type of Fantasy...
-
Joe Burrow Prospect Profile
Joe Burrow is ranked as the No. 1 quarterback prospect by our draft team. What type of Fantasy...
-
2/24 Fantasy Football Today Podcast
The FFT crew makes their early picks for the top 2020 breakouts, including quarterbacks with...
-
Dynasty rankings, trade chart, tiers
Looking for all of the Dynasty Fantasy Football content currently at CBS Sports? You've come...