The Chiefs cut Edwards from their practice squad Wednesday, Field Yates of ESPN reports.
Edwards started the campaign with the Falcons but struggled to find a role and eventually landed a practice-squad deal with the Chiefs at the end of November. He was never elevated to Kansas City's active roster and will now be a free agent heading into the final week of the regular season. The 2020 third-round pick caught 34 of 59 passes for 571 yards and three touchdowns across 16 appearances with the Raiders in 2021, but his time in the NFL may be limited after a tumultuous 2022 campaign.