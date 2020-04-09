Bryan Edwards: Sheds protective boot
Edwards (foot) no longer needs a walking boot and has been moving around well, making progress in his recovery from a fractured fifth metatarsal, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Edwards is believed to have suffered the injury in February while he was training for the 2020 NFL Combine. He was then limited to interviews and measurements at the event, checking in at 6-foot-3, 212 pounds. A recovery timeline of 8-to-12 weeks initially threatened his availability for spring practices, but it now seems likely that NFL offseason programs will be delayed or canceled, potentially allowing Edwards to avoid any missed time. The South Carolina product is likely hoping for a Day 2 selection but might last until the early part of Day 3.
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Hunter Bryant prospect profile
The 2020 tight end class isn't strong at the top, but Hunter Bryant might be the best receiving...
-
4/8 Fantasy Football Today Podcast
The FFT crew is joined by Will Brinson and Sean Wagner-McGough of the Pick Six Podcast to draft...
-
Fantasy Football rankings: Ride Damien
SportsLine's advanced computer model has revealed its early 2020 Fantasy football rankings.
-
PPR mock draft exit survey
Where do the rookies fit into an early PPR redraft league before the NFL Draft?
-
2020 Fantasy Football Dynasty rankings
Scott Engel has revealed his 2020 Fantasy football Dynasty rankings for PPR leagues.
-
PPR mock draft: How rookies fit
Wisconsin running back Jonathan Taylor leads the rookie class in our April PPR mock draft.