Bryan Edwards: Sheds protective boot

Edwards (foot) no longer needs a walking boot and has been moving around well, making progress in his recovery from a fractured fifth metatarsal, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Edwards is believed to have suffered the injury in February while he was training for the 2020 NFL Combine. He was then limited to interviews and measurements at the event, checking in at 6-foot-3, 212 pounds. A recovery timeline of 8-to-12 weeks initially threatened his availability for spring practices, but it now seems likely that NFL offseason programs will be delayed or canceled, potentially allowing Edwards to avoid any missed time. The South Carolina product is likely hoping for a Day 2 selection but might last until the early part of Day 3.