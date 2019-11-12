Play

Witzman was put on waivers by the Panthers, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

Witzmann played a total of six snaps over a period of two weeks while Trai Turner missed time with injury. Now that Turner has played several games unencumbered, the Panthers feel they have enough depth on the offensive line, making Witzmann expendable.

