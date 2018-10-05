Witzmann was waived by the Vikings on Friday, Courtney Cronin of ESPN.com reports.

Witzmann's release comes on the heels of Kentrell Brothers completing his four-game suspension, as the linebacker was activated to the 53-man roster Friday. Tom Compton, Mike Remmers and Danny Isidora remain as options for Minnesota at guard following Witzmann's departure.

