Seattle waived Koback on Wednesday, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

After spending his rookie season on the Vikings' practice squad, Koback signed with the Seahawks in May. The undrafted running back out of Toledo had a productive preseason opener, totaling six rushing attempts for 32 yards while securing three passes for 43 yards. However, Koback didn't see any action in preseason Week 2 and now finds himself a free agent with just over two weeks before the regular season begins.