Bryce Bobo: Waived by Denver

Bobo was waived by the Broncos on Friday, Mike Klis of 9News Denver reports.

Bobo signed with Denver as an undrafted free agent early on in training camp but he couldn't work his way high enough up the depth chart. He'll be a candidate for the practice squad if he clears waivers.

