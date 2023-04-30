Ford-Wheaton is expected to sign with the Giants as an undrafted free agent, Max Olson of The Athletic reports.

Ford-Wheaton started in all 12 games last season at West Virginia, posting 62 catches for 675 yards and seven touchdowns. He led the team in receiving and was named second-team All-Big 12 for the 2022 campaign. Ford-Wheaton showed elite athletic ability during the combine, posting a 4.38 40-yard dash time and 41 inches on the vertical jump. He will need to work on his route running, but his athletic profile makes him a high-level developmental NFL prospect.