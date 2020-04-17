Bryce Hall: Gets clean bill of health

Hall has been cleared of his ankle injury by NFL teams reviewing his medical records, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Recovery from ankle surgery kept Hall from participating in drills at the 2020 NFL Scouting Combine, but it looks as though he's shed all remaining injury concerns just a week ahead of the 2020 NFL Draft. The Virginia product posted a tremendous 22 pass breakups as a junior in 2018, but he was only able to start six games as a senior before sustaining the left ankle injury. Now having received medical clearance, teams around the NFL could give Day 2 consideration to Hall with confidence.