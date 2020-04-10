Play

Bryce Hall: Targeting training camp return

Hall (ankle) expects to return to 100 percent health by training camp, Doug Doughty of The Roanoke Times reports.

Hall's recovery from ankle surgery kept him from participating in drills at the combine, and he was also nursing additional injuries including a broken fibula and torn deltoid ligaments. He suffered the dislocated ankle last October. Assuming teams around the league aren't overly concerned about Hall's recovery timetable, he stands to draw Day 2 consideration in the 2020 NFL Draft.

