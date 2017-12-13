Bryce Harris: Cut by Saints
Harris was let go by the Saints on Tuesday, Field Yates of ESPN reports.
Harris has bounced back and forth between the Saints' practice squad and active roster throughout the season. He figures to revert to the former assuming he does not want to look for a new opportunity.
