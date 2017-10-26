Bryce Harris: Let go by Lions
Harris was released Thursday by the Lions.
Harris was signed by the Lions last week to add some depth to a banged up offensive line, but with team looking to promote tackle Dan Kipper from their practice squad, they had to let go of Harris in order to create a roster spot.
More News
-
WR Dynasty rankings update
It's hard enough to put together Dynasty rankings when you feel confident in a player's future....
-
Best Week 8 streaming options
It's a monster week of byes, which means we have to dig a little deeper for streaming opti...
-
Dynasty RB rankings update
Heath Cummings talks about the incredible rookie running back class of 2017 and how fast the...
-
What You Missed: Thomas nursing knee
There's a ton of wide receiver news to sort through Thursday morning. Here's the latest from...
-
Week 8 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Joe Mixon looked like he was on the way to a career day in Week 7, when he abruptly lost work....
-
Week 8 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Have a tough decision to make with your lineup for Week 8? Use Dave Richard's Lineup Cheat...