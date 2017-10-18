Bryce Harris: Released by Saints
Harris was released by the Saints on Tuesday, Nick Underhill of The New Orleans Advocate reports.
The Saints made several minor roster moves Tuesday, waiving Harris to make room for Daniel Lasco and John Hughes on the active roster. Signed less than a week ago, Harris could be candidate to wind up on the Saints' practice squad.
