Bryce Love: Coming along in rehab
Love (knee) said he is making good progress and hopes to be ready for physical activity before his 22nd birthday on July 8, Scott Bair of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
Love still hopes to be ready for practice at some point during training camp, but the timing of his ACL tear (December) makes it far from a sure thing. Coming off an injury-plagued senior season in which he produced just 4.5 yards per carry, the 2017 Heisman runner-up seems to be headed for a late-round selection during the 2019 NFL Draft. He took 263 carries for 2,118 yards (8.1 YPC) and 19 touchdowns in 2017, ranking second in the FBS for rushing yards and fourth for YPC.
