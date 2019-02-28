Bryce Love: Eyeing training camp return

Love (knee) said he expects to be ready to play by mid-training camp, Cam Inman of the Mercury News reports. "I'm far along. Everybody always says they're ahead of the game, but in my head, I truly am," Love said Thursday at the NFL Scouting Combine. "I feel great. I'm excited about where I am.

On the mend from a torn ACL he suffered last December, Love will be roughly eight months removed from surgery by the midpoint of most team training camps. While it's not impossible for Love to make it back by then, the running back's expectation seems optimistic. Regardless, the Stanford product is set to miss almost all of the valuable offseason practice time and may ultimately be redshirted by the NFL team that secures his rights this spring.