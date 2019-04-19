Bryce Love: Medical recheck raises questions
Love (ACL) showed stiffness in his surgically repaired knee at the combine medical recheck, which raised red flags from some teams,Tom Pelissero of NFL.com reports.
The former Stanford running back recently returned to Indianapolis along with several other draft prospects for a medical recheck. Unfortunately, Pelissero reports that there is still stiffness in Love's repaired knee, which he says caused teams to wonder if and when Love will return to the explosive form he showed prior to the injury. Love is still expected to be drafted, but the results coming from the recheck suggest that he may have to wait until at least Day 3 to hear his name called.
