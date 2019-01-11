Bryce Love: Recovering from torn ACL

Love told Pete Thamel of Yahoo! Sports that he suffered a torn ACL in his right knee during his final regular-season game at Stanford and is on the "path to recovery" after undergoing surgery Dec. 18.

Love elected to return to school for his senior season with hopes of improving his draft stock, but things didn't go as planned for the running back. He played in just 10 games for the Cardinal in 2018 and averaged only 4.5 yards per carry after averaging no less than 7.1 in his first three years on campus. The latest setback assuredly will impact his standing in the 2019 NFL Draft, as he won't be able to participate in the NFL Combine and stands to miss valuable offseason work. Even before this setback with his knee, Love had legitimate durability concerns. An ankle issue slowed him down the stretch in 2017 and a second ankle injury played a major part in Love's less-than-stellar final season. With a smaller frame and an extensive medical history, teams will question Love's ability to hold up to the rigors of a 16-game NFL season, likely making him a late-round selection at best.