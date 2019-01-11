Bryce Love: Suffered torn ACL
Love relayed to Pete Thamel of Yahoo! Sports that he suffered a torn ACL during the final regular-season game and is on the "path to recovery" following surgery performed by Dr. James Andrews.
Love elected to come back to school in 2018 with hopes of improving his draft stock after posting a phenomenal 2017 campaign, but, unfortunately, it didn't work out as planned. Love played in just 10 games for the Cardinal during 2018 and averaged just 4.5 yards per carry after averaging no less than 7.1 in his first three years on campus. The latest setback will assuredly impact his draft stock, as he won't be able to participate in the NFL combine and may miss some valuable rookie offseason work as well. Slightly undersized, 5-foot-10, 203 pounds, Love's extensive injury history could deter some teams from taking a chance on him.
