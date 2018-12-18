Bryce Love: To skip Sun Bowl

Love announced via his personal Twitter account that he won't play in the Hyundai Sun Bowl against Pittsburgh on Dec. 31 in order to begin his training for the 2019 NFL Draft,

With Stanford set to play in a low-stakes bowl game, Love has made the decision to start his preparation for the next level. After rushing for 2,118 yards and 19 touchdowns in 2017, he suffered through an injury-plagued campaign in his senior season. Love missed three games with various ailments and was held to just 739 yards and six touchdowns over 10 matchups in 2018. He'll turn his focus to becoming 100 percent healthy for the NFL Combine with the hope of increasing his draft stock.