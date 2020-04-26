Bryce Perkins: Latches on with Rams

Perkins is expected to sign with the Rams as an undrafted free agent, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

Perkins wasn't selected during the 2020 NFL Draft but was quickly able to reach a deal as a UDFA. He completed 64.5 percent of his passes for 6,210 yards, 47 touchdowns and 21 interceptions in 27 games for Virginia over the past two seasons.