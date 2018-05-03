Bryce Petty: To be waived by Jets
Petty will be waived by the Jets on Thursday, Manish Mehta of the New York Daily News reports.
Petty was being mentioned in trade talks shortly after the Jets drafted quarterback Sam Darnold with the third overall pick in this past weekend's draft, but with New York seemingly unable to strike a deal, the team will be letting him go. It's not a very surprising move considering the team re-signed Josh McCown and signed Teddy Bridgewater this offseason. Petty will now be on the open market looking for a potential backup quarterback job, but he doesn't have much to hang his hat on, as he threw three touchdowns and seven interceptions in six appearances last season.
