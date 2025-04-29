Pierre is slated to sign with the Panthers as an undrafted free agent, Mike Kaye of The Charlotte Observer reports.

AT UCLA last season, the tight end caught 11 passes for 94 yards and no touchdowns in 10 games. Pierre only started six collegiate games over the past three seasons at UCLA and Arizona State. Carolina's top two tight ends from last year, Tommy Tremble and Ja'Tavion Sanders, appear to be in line to hold those spots again as offseason activities approach, but Pierre could compete for a spot behind them.