Sterk was waived by the Dolphins on Thursday, Travis Wingfield of the team's official site reports.

Sterk signed with the Dolphins as an undrafted free agent earlier this year. He played as a defensive end at Montana State, recording 126 tackles (81 solo), 23.5 sacks, five passes defensed and one fumble recovery in 28 starts. However, Miami had him slated as tight end before he was let go.