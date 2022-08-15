site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: bryce-thompson-reaches-injury-settlement | sport: football | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nfl/reg/free/stories
Bryce Thompson: Reaches injury settlement
By
RotoWire Staff
Aug 15, 2022
at
6:16 pm ET
•
1 min read
Thompson (lower leg) was waived with an injury settlement by the Saints on Monday.
Thompson was set to miss the entirety of the 2022 regular season after reverting to New Orleans' injured reserve list last Thursday. He will now be free to sign elsewhere once he gets healthy this offseason.
More News
4D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
5D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
10/06/2021
• by RotoWire Staff
09/03/2021
• by RotoWire Staff
08/28/2021
• by RotoWire Staff
08/26/2021
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
CBS Sports Staff
• 3 min read
Heath Cummings
• 4 min read
Chris Towers
• 11 min read
CBS Sports Staff
• 4 min read
Jamey Eisenberg
• 9 min read
CBS Sports Staff
• 3 min read