The Browns opted to waive Treggs on Tuesday, Adam Caplan of SiriusXM Radio reports.

Treggs had been with the team since Week 4. He tallied five receptions for 79 yards during his time no the the active roster. Look for him to either revert to the team's practice squad or find a new opportunity assuming he clears waivers.

