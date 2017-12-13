The Browns waived Treggs on Tuesday, Adam Caplan of SiriusXM Radio reports.

Treggs signed with the Browns in early October and quickly moved up the depth chart, but didn't make much of an impact in the passing game during his stay in Cleveland, tallying five receptions for 79 yards. With the returns of Josh Gordon from suspension and Corey Coleman from injured reserve in recent weeks, Treggs had plummeted down the receiver ranks, logging inactive statuses in three of the Browns' last four contests. If Treggs clears waivers, the Browns could have some interest in opening a spot for him on the practice squad.