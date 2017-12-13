Bryce Treggs: Let go by Cleveland
The Browns waived Treggs on Tuesday, Adam Caplan of SiriusXM Radio reports.
Treggs signed with the Browns in early October and quickly moved up the depth chart, but didn't make much of an impact in the passing game during his stay in Cleveland, tallying five receptions for 79 yards. With the returns of Josh Gordon from suspension and Corey Coleman from injured reserve in recent weeks, Treggs had plummeted down the receiver ranks, logging inactive statuses in three of the Browns' last four contests. If Treggs clears waivers, the Browns could have some interest in opening a spot for him on the practice squad.
More News
-
Week 15 Rankings Analysis
Heath Cummings provides his thoughts for the rankings at each position for Week 15.
-
Podcast: Ride Foles? Riddick?
We’ve got the best Waiver Wire options at each position as we get Fantasy owners set for their...
-
SportsLine: Sit Miller, start Riddick
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...
-
Best Week 15 streaming options
Heath Cummings offers streaming options for the second week of the Fantasy playoffs.
-
Week 15 Waiver Wire
Jamey Eisenberg gives you quarterback options to replace the injured Carson Wentz, as well...
-
Week 15 Rest of Season rankings
You're THIS close to making your league's title game -- make sure your roster is as strong...