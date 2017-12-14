The Eagles signed Treggs to their practice squad Thursday, Eliot Shorr-Parks of NJ.com reports.

Treggs, who went unclaimed off waivers after being cut by the Browns, will return to the Eagles for his second stint with the team's practice squad this season. The Eagles already have six wideouts on the 53-man roster, so unless one suffers an injury, Treggs isn't likely to receive a promotion.