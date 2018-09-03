Treggs (hamstring) was waived by the Eagles on Saturday, Chris McPherson of the team's official site reports.

Treggs missed the latter portion of the preseason due to a hamstring injury, which ultimately hindered his chance of making the 53-man roster. He caught five passes for 79 yards on 18 targets with the Browns in 2017, but he'll look to catch on with a practice squad upon his return to full health.