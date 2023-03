Young measured in at 5'10" and 204 pounds and 9.75-inch hands at the NFL Combine on Saturday, Field Yates of ESPN reports.

Young doesn't have ideal size for an NFL quarterback, though his numbers compare favorably to Kyler Murray (knee). Other parts of Young's profile are also quite strong, as he started 27 games with Alabama -- beginning in his sophomore season. He also posted an elite 79:12 TD:INT ratio in that span and is known for having elite accuracy as a passer.