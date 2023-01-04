Young is entering the 2023 NFL Draft, Alex Scarbrough of ESPN reports.

The 2021 Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback out of Alabama has his sights set on the NFL after an incredible two-year run as the Crimson Tide's starting quarterback. Young will be an interesting evaluation for quarterback-needy teams near the top of the draft. On the one hand, Young lacks the conventional size of a starting NFL quarterback as he was listed at 6-foot, 194 at Alabama. On the other, few quarterbacks in recent years have had Young's feel for the game and anticipation to go with a good arm and surgical precision. Young also never relied on running while at Alabama with just 130 rushing attempts in two seasons (27 games) and instead used his athleticism to extend plays and find receivers down the field rather than expose himself to hits. Even with size as a question, Young is the most talented quarterback in this class and projects to be the first player off the board at his position and possibly even the No.1 player overall.