Young will not participate in throwing drills at the 2023 NFL Combine and instead elect to do so at Alabama's pro day, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Stroud's decision not to throw at the combine reportedly isn't influenced by the AC joint injury he sustained during his final college season, and from which he's since fully recovered, but he will nonetheless limit himself to interviews this week. The 2021 Heisman Trophy winner remains in the mix to come off the board early in the first round of April's draft, potentially even at No. 1 overall, though his size remains a topic of contention. Young was officially listed at six-foot, 194 pounds on Alabama's roster, but he may have bulked up in time for pre-draft physical evaluations.