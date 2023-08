The Commanders are slated to waive Tremayne on Tuesday, Nicki Jhabvala of The Washington Post reports.

Tremayne inked with Washington as an undrafted rookie back in May, and it wouldn't be surprising to see him pop back up on the team's practice squad. The 6-foot-4, 212-pound wideout racked up 74 catches for 1,017 yards and 11 touchdowns in his four seasons at Stanford.