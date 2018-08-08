Bryson Albright: Secures injury settlement
Albright (undisclosed) was waived off IR after reaching an injury settlement, per the league's official transaction report.
Albright averaged over 20 special teams snaps during seven games for the Cardinals in 2017. He couldn't stay healthy, however, and will now be free to sign with another team.
