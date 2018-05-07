Bryson Keeton: Let go by Jets
Keeton (knee) was waived by the Jets on Monday.
Keeton originally joined New York as an undrafted free agent in 2016 but was never able to garner a significant role in the secondary. He missed the entire season in 2017 due to a knee injury, and at this point it's unclear if he's back to full strength. Whether healthy or not, Keeton will likely seek out another opportunity elsewhere to impress during the offseason program.
