The Vikings waived Nesbit on Tuesday.

Nesbit tied for second on the Vikings during the preseason with 73 receiving yards, scoring once on five receptions. The undrafted rookie's biggest knock coming out of North Carolina was his run blocking, and he seemingly didn't prove enough this summer, getting beat out by fellow undrafted rookie Benjamin Yurosek for the No. 3 tight end role. Nesbit may have an opportunity to stick around on the practice squad.