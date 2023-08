Bolden (hamstring) and the Browns have come to terms on an injury settlment, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Bolden reverted to Cleveland's injured reserve after going unclaimed off waivers. The result of his injury settlement is that he is now free to look for a new landing spot once he fully recovers from his hamstring injury. The second-year safety played on the practice squad for both the Seahawks and Browns during his rookie campaign and has yet to suit up for a regular-season game.