Cleveland waived Bolden (hamstring) from injured reserve with an injury designation Saturday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Bolden suffered the hamstring injury during Friday's preseason loss to the Commanders, but the severity remains unclear. However, if the 2022 UDFA clears waivers, he'll revert to the Browns' injured reserve and be forced to miss the entire 2023 campaign, barring an injury settlement.