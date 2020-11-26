Shipley's neck injury may result in the end of his professional football career, Jenna Laine of ESPN.com reports.

The Penn State product was recently inserted into the starting lineup in place of Ryan Jensen, who slid over to left guard. Shipley was forced out of Monday's loss to the Rams late in the fourth quarter with what was initially believed to be a stinger, but it turns out the issue may be much more serious. "A.Q. Shipley appears to have had a career-ending injury," coach Bruce Arians told SiriusXM NFL Radio on Wednesday. "And I feel bad because I love A.Q. He's one of my favorite players of all time and was playing good for us. But I think it was a previous injury that might have just got aggravated in his neck." Tampa Bay may need to find a way to again reshuffle its offensive line until Ali Marpet (concussion) is able to return, but the most pressing concern is clearly for Shipley's long-term well-being.