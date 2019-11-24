Play

Stinnie (coach's decision) is inactive for the team's Week 12 contest against the Falcons, Scott Smith of the Buccaneers' official site reports.

Stinnie was recently claimed off waivers, and was previously a member of the Titans. However, he's now inactive for his second consecutive week with the Buccaneers.

