Buccaneers' Aaron Stinnie: Inactive against Saints
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Stinnie (coach's decision) is inactive for the team's Week 1 contest against the Saints, Scott Smith of the Buccaneers' official site reports.
Stinnie serves as depth along the Buccaneers' offensive line. However, with the team relatively healthy, he won't be needed and will hope to make his season debut in Week 2 against the Panthers.
