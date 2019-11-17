Play

Stinnie (coach's decision) won't play in Sunday's game against the Saints, Scott Smith of the Buccaneers' official site reports.

Stinnie was claimed by the Buccaneers on Monday, but won't get an opportunity to suit up just yet. Josh Wells and Earl Watford will stand to man the depth offensive lineman duties for the game.

